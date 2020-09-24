Bangladesh to make film on revolutionary freedom fighter Pritilata Waddedar

Addressing the ‘Muhurat’ of the film in Dhaka on Thursday, Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud said that the film ‘Bhalobasha Pritilata’ will be based on the first woman Bengali revolutionary nationalist of the Indian subcontinent against the British regime. The film is based on the novel by Selina Hossain.

Dr. Hasan expressed hope that the film will be screened in India and other countries also.

Pritilata was born in Dhalghat village of Chittagong in Bangladesh on 5 May 1911.

She had her education in Chattogram, Dhaka and then at Bethune College, Kolkata for graduation.

She joined the freedom movement and worked with revolutionaries like Surya Sen and Nirmal Sen.

She was involved in several revolutionary acts like the famous Chittagong armoury raid and attack on the Pahartali European club at Chittagong in 1932 where she received bullet injury.

However, she consumed cyanide before the British police could capture her.