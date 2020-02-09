Bangladesh to disinvest in 4 govt owned Banks

Sonali Bank serves as the treasury of the government.

He said the process could be completed in one go or two depending upon the market response for the bank shares.

The process will start first with bringing the Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) into the capital market. It will be followed by the Agrani Bank Ltd, the Janata Bank Ltd and lastly the Sonali Bank Ltd.

The Minister said that a committee has been formed with representatives from each of the SOCBs to complete the process with Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) as the Coordinator.

All the four banks being listed on the Stock Market are profit making entities.

Government of Bangladesh is also going ahead with the process of disinvestment in the seven state owned enterprises in the energy sector.