Bangladesh to charge fee for COVID-19 testing

In the meanwhile, Coronavirus registered a fresh high on Monday with 4014 positive cases being reported from the country. Bangladesh also reported 45 deaths and 2053 recoveries over the same period. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll in the country has gone up to 1783 and the number of people infected by Coronavirus is now 1,41,801. The country has tested a total of 7,48, 034 samples since March 8 when the first Corona positive case was detected in Bangladesh.

Corona claimed another high profile victim with the Defence Secretary of Bangladesh Mohsin Chowdhury succumbing to Coronavirus in Dhaka on Monday.

Expressing the resolve to fight Coronavirus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced in Parliament on Monday that the government will soon be recruiting 2000 more doctors and 4000 nurses to strengthen the COVID-19 treatment facility in the country.