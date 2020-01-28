Bangladesh to allow formal education for Rohingya children

This was announced by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen in an interview to AFP. Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh does not want a lost generation of Rohingyas and it will provide education to them. The decision came after a meeting of a national taskforce set up by the government.

According to reports in the local media, government plans to provide school education to Rohingya children up to the age of 14. Older children will be provided skill based training. A pilot programme involving more than 10,000 students would be launched soon, with UNICEF and government agencies jointly designing the curriculum.

The Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh were earlier barred from formal education. They received primary education in temporary learning centres set up by the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said that the move will make it easier for the Rohingyas to go back home to Myanmar when the time is right for their return. Organisations working for Rohingya refugees and Human rights bodies have also welcomed this step of the government.

Close to a million Rohingyas who fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in 2017 are living in refugee camps in Myanmar.

