Bangladesh to accept only WHO recognised COVID 19 Vaccine

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that the government has been in touch with all the countries and organisations trying to develop the vaccine. He expressed hope that Bangladesh will get the COVID 19 vaccine on priority basis for which the government has set aside Tk 600 crore.

He said Bangladesh is also eligible for receiving vaccines under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) whose meeting was addressed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in June.

The Cabinet Secretary said that pharmaceutical companies from Bangladesh are in negotiation with vaccine producers for commercial production of the vaccine

In the meanwhile, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced on Wednesday that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams will not be held this year to COVID 19 situation in the country. She said the HSC results will be determined on the basis of average results of earlier exams like JSC and SSC. Earlier, Bangladesh extended the closure of educational institutions till October 31.

The COVID 19 situation continued to show an almost steady trend in the country with 35 deaths and 1520 new cases being reported on Wednesday.

The death toll due to COVID 19 in Bangladesh has gone up to 5440 and the total number of people infected now stands at over 3.73 lakh. However, the recovery rate has climbed up to 76.81 percent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh.

Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka/8.10.2020