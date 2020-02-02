Bangladesh suspends on-arrival Visa for Chinese

Announcing this in Dhaka on Sunday, Foreign Minister Dr. A.K.Abdul Momen said that during this period of time, the Chinese citizens will have to present medical certificates to secure regular Bangladeshi visas. He said that the government has requested Chinese people working in Bangladesh not to visit China for a month. The government has also decided that no manpower will be brought from China during this period for the ongoing Chinese projects in Bangladesh.

Earlier, 312 Bangladeshi citizens returned back to Dhaka aboard a special flight of Biman Bangladesh from Wuhan in China on Saturday. The returnees have been kept under 14-day quarantine at a Ashkona Haj Camp near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Eight of the persons returning from Wuhan aboard the special flight were taken to hospital as they reported having fever. However, none of them have been confirmed infected with Coronavirus.

As a measure to control the spread of the Coronavirus, government has installed thermal scanner at all three international airports. The health ministry has also ordered screening of all people coming to Bangladesh from India through the Benapole land port.

The Shipping Ministry of Bangladesh has also installed thermal detection devices and quarantine facility at the Chattogram, Mongla and Payra ports.