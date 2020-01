Confirming this to the Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent in Dhaka, the PRO of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh said that the Minister will be travelling to UAE with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during this period and therefore he will not be able to participate in the Raisina Dialogue being organised by the ORF in Delhi.

The ORF had listed Shahriar Alam as one of the speakers during the Raisina Dialogue programme.