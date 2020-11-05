Bangladesh signs MoU with Indian Company for collecting 3 crore COVID 19 vaccine

The process of development of the vaccine is in the final stages at University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

Health Minister of Bangladesh Zahid Maleque and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami were present on the occasion along with other senior officials of the Health Ministry of Bangladesh and the two companies.

Calling it a ‘landmark agreement’, Health Minister Zahid Maleque expressed the hope that people of Bangladesh will get relief from this. He said that initially 1.5 crore people will be vaccinated as each person will require two doses of the vaccine.

Speaking exclusively to Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent in Dhaka, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that the vaccine from India was chosen not only because it was best priced but also because it is most suitable for the conditions for the distribution of the vaccine in Bangladesh.

He said that the vaccine is also one of the most promising candidates which is being brought up to the international regulators. The High Commissioner said that it is the culmination of the agenda that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forward in March this year when he told SAARC leaders that this battle should be fought together and won together.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka