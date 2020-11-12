Bangladesh: Serial bus burning takes place in Dhaka

Out of the nine buses, two were government staff buses and one Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus, reports the UNB.

The incident took place in the afternoon at several places across Dhaka.

The first bus was reportedly burnt around 12.30 while the second one was burnt an hour later.

Firefighters were pressed into service to control the fire. No casualties have been reported.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police told the media that though the reasons behind the incident are yet to be ascertained, the incident is suspected to be arson attacks linked to the election related violence in order to create chaos.

He said that the police are continuing with the effort to nab the miscreants with the help of CCTV footage and witnesses to the incident.

Bypoll for the Dhaka 8 constituency was held on Thursday.