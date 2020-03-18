Bangladesh reports its first Corona Virus death

He got infected through another person who had just returned from abroad. Dr. Flora said four new Corona positive cases have been detected in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of infected persons to 14 in the country out of which three have recovered and one died. 16 others have been kept in isolation awaiting confirmation of the Corona infection.

Dr Flora said that 42 people are now under institutional quarantine and 49 people have been tested in the last 24-hours. With this, the total number of people tested for coronavirus stands at 341.

In the meanwhile, Road transport and bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that if required government is ready for lock-down in areas where it may be necessary.

Biman Bangladesh announced that it is suspending six domestic flights and the flight to Kathmandu as a measure to control the spread of Corona Virus. It has already suspended or rescheduled several flights earlier.