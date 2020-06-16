Bangladesh reports highest death toll in one day, infections cross 94,000

It reported 53 deaths on Tuesday which is the largest single day toll due to Coronavirus in Bangladesh. The number of infected people has also crossed 94,000 since the first Corona positive case was reported in Bangladesh on March 8.

After the opening up of the offices, shops and malls, public transport and other places of public gathering on a limited scale, government of Bangladesh has been trying to adopt the zone wise lockdown approach to contain the spread of the Corona virus.

Areas with large number of Corona positive cases in the country have been declared red zones. The local administration has imposed complete lockdown in those areas. The Technical Committee of the government has marked 45 areas in Dhaka as seriously affected by COVID 19 infection. Several areas in Cox’s Bazar, Narayanganj, Bandarban, Manikganj and Chittagong have been put under lockdown after they were found to have a large number of Corona positive cases.

In the meanwhile, evacuation of Indian citizens from Bangladesh is continuing under the Vande Bharat Mission. While more than 2300 people have already been evacuated, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh is likely to organize some more evacuation exercises to move those Indians who want to leave Bangladesh in view of the Corona pandemic.

On Tuesday, a batch of 166 passengers left for Delhi and Ahmedabad from Dhaka. It was the first flight to Ahmedabad from Bangladesh under the Vande Bharat Mission. The evacuation may continue depending upon the requirement and condition on the ground.