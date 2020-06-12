Bangladesh reports highest death, new Corona infections

The Additional Director General of DGHS Dr. Nasima Sultana told media persons during a virtual briefing on Friday that the death toll in the country has gone up to 1095 while the total number of Corona infected persons is now at 81,523. She said that 15,990 samples were tested in 59 labs across the country during this period.

Dr. Sultana informed that the recovery rate as a proportion of the detected cases in Bangladesh was 21.16 percent while the mortality rate was 1.34 percent of all the cases.

Recognising the need to deploy larger resources to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the government on Thursday allocated Taka 10 thousand crore for tackling the Corona pandemic. It also declared health services to be the highest priority in the budget placed before the parliament on Thursday.

In the meanwhile, the government announced that it will resume international flights on a limited scale from June 16. Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told the official news agency BSS on Thursday that Biman Bangladesh will start a weekly flight on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route from June 16. He said government has also allowed Qatar airways to operate 3 weekly flights on Doha-Dhaka-Doha sector only to carry transit passengers.

Mohibul Haque said that the government would like to re-establish air connectivity with the world on a limited scale. Currently, only flight operations to China are permitted from Bangladesh.