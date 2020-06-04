Bangladesh reports 35 deaths, 2423 New Corona positive cases

With this, the total number of people infected by Corona virus has gone up to 57,563 in the country. So far, 781 people have died. 571 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the country tested 12,694 samples during this period, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 3,58, 277.

Amid rising cases of Corona infections in the country, Additional Director General of DGHS Professor Nasima Sultana told the official news agency BSS on Thursday that the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh is 1.3 percent which is much lower than the global average. She said that nearly 50 percent of the infected people in the country were relatively young with higher immunity level which helped the country in having a low fatality rate among Corona patients.

In the meanwhile, the government on Friday shifted the Health Secretary Md. Asadul Islam to the planning division. Md. Abdul Mannan has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Health Services Division.