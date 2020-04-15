Bangladesh reports 219 fresh corona infections, 4 deaths

With this the total number of deaths due to Corona in Bangladesh has gone up to 50 and infected cases to 1231. Announcing this on Wednesday in Dhaka Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that 49 people have recovered so far.

He said that most of the new cases were reported from Dhaka and Naraynaganj. Gazipur, Kernaiganj and Mymensingh have also reported a sharp increase in Corona patients.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the death of the physician from Sylhet and declared that the government will take care of the entire family of Dr. Moiyeenuddin.

In the meanwhile, workers of several Ready Made Garment Factories (RMG) staged demonstration in Dhaka, Chattogram and Gazipur demanding payment of arrears of their wages. Government has earlier instructed the RMG factories to pay the wages and salaries of RMG workers latest by 16th of this month failing which they will face legal action.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced a special subsidized loan package of Tk 5000 crore exclusively for payment of wages and salaries of workers in the RMG sector.

