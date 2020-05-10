Bangladesh records highest number of single day COVID-19 infection, 2000 doctors appointed

This is the highest single-day increase in the number of Corona positive cases in the country since the first case was reported on March 18.

With this the total number of people infected with Corona has gone up to 14657 in the country and the death toll has mounted to 228.

During the last 24 hours 236 patients recovered taking the total number of recovered persons to 2650.

In order to fight the spread of Corona effectively, the government of Bangladesh on Sunday recruited 2000 more doctors and given them postings.

This was. announced on Sunday by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of

Bangladesh.

Earlier, on Thursday, government-appointed more than 5000 nurses in several hospitals dedicated to Coronavirus treatment in the country.

It also waived off VAT on Personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical masks as measures to tackle the pandemic on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of the government that shops and malls can open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate Eid shopping from Sunday, only some shops in a few markets opened up for business in Dhaka.

Two of the biggest malls in Dhaka did not open as Bangladesh Shop Owners Association (BSOA) announced its decision to keep the malls and shops shut till Eid festival in view of the continuing spread of Corona in the country.

In other parts of the country also most of the shops in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Chandpur, Feni and Chattogram remained shut as they decided not to open before the Eid festival, reports UNB.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that her government is gradually relaxing the nationwide shutdown so that the people can manage their lives and livelihoods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

