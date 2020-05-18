Bangladesh raises danger signals to level 7 at Mongla and Payra ports as Amphan moves closer

The maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been asked to hoist the danger signal number 6 as the Very Severe Cyclonic storm Amphan moved northwards and intensified over the west central bay and the adjoining south bay.

In a special bulletin issued at 3 p.m. on Monday, the Met Department of Bangladesh said that the storm is likely to intensity further and move in a northerly direction and then recurve north-northeastwards crossing Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night of 19th May to afternoon or evening of 20 May.

The Met department said that the storm is situated about 1075 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1015 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 970 km south-southwest of Mongla port and 970 km south-southwest of Payra port.

The bulletin said that maximum sustained speed within 85 km of the storm centre is 210 kilometers per hour (kmph) rising to 220 kmph in gusts. Sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.

The Met department warned that low lying areas of coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Bhola, Barisal, Noakhali, Chattogram among others and their off shore islands are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal tide. These areas are also likely to experience wind speed upto 140-160 kilometres per hour with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.

The Met department has instructed all the boats and trawlers over the North bay and deep sea to take shelter immediately and not venture into the sea till further notice.

In the meanwhile, State minister for the Ministry of disaster management and relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said the government has taken all necessary preparations to confront Cyclone Amphan. Speaking to media on Sunday, he said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the coastal districts have been instructed to prepare the cyclone shelters for evacuation of the affected people. He said that the district administration has been asked to increase the number of Cyclone shelters so that people can take shelter while maintaining the social distance in view of the Corona crisis.

