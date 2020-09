Quoting foreign Ministry officials, BSS reported that the envoy of Myanmar was called to the Director General’s office and asked to stop the suspicious movement of troops along its borders with Bangladesh.

Myanmar had deployed troops along its border in 2017 more than 7 lakh Rohingyas fled from the Rakhine province into Bangladesh after military crackdown in the area. Currently, more than a million Rohingya refugees are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka