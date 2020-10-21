Bangladesh President and Prime Minister greet Hindu Community on Durga Puja | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Greeting people on the occasion on Wednesday, President M. Abdul Hamid in his message said that Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one, reported the official news agency BSS.

He said that it is a universal festival which proves that religion is for individuals but festivals are for all. President Abdul Hamid said that Durga Puja plays an important role in creating unity and mutual harmony among people.

He urged the people to observe the festival following the health guidelines issued by the government in view of the Corona pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said that Durga Puja is not only the festival of Hindu community but it has turned into a universal festival.

She noted that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. She said that Bangladesh constitution ensures equal rights to all and it is a safe place for all people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

She also urged people to observe health guidelines and maintain communal harmony.

In Bangladesh 5 day long Durga Puja celebration will start from October 22 with the unveiling of the face of the deity and it will conclude on October 26 with the immersion of the idols.

This year Durga Puja is being held in 30,225 mandaps across the country which is about 1173 less than the figure last year.

The capital city Dhaka alone has 233 Puja mandaps for Durga Puja this year. However, Puja is being held under several restrictions this year due to the Corona pandemic faced by the country.