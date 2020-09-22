Bangladesh prepares for the ‘second wave’ as Corona death crosses 5000

The Cabinet Secretary of Bangladesh Khandekar Anwarul Islam told media in Dhaka on Tuesday that the government is planning to launch a massive awareness programme before the emergence of the second wave of COVID 19 infections.

Cabinet Division has issued directives to ministries to devise their work plan in the next two weeks to deal with the possible next wave of coronavirus infection.

He however clarified that it is not certain that the second wave is coming but the country is making preparations to meet any such eventuality. The Cabinet secretary also said that the government has no plan to impose another lockdown but it will observe the situation before taking any decision.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also asked everyone to be prepared to tackle a second wave of Corona in the winter months.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 28 deaths and 1557 new infections on Tuesday taking the death toll to 5007 and total number of infections to 3,52,178. Over the last few weeks, the recoveries have been higher than the new cases of Coronavirus infection bringing down the number of active cases to 86,925. The recovery rate in Bangladesh has slowly gone above 74 percent.