Bangladesh ports lower danger signal as Amphan weakens into land depression

The latest special weather bulletin issued by the Met Department of Bangladesh said that the cyclone now lies over Rajshahi Pabna region. It is likely to move further in north-northeasterly direction and weaken gradually. The bulletin warned that Coastal areas of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola and Barisal among others will experience wind speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour (Kmph).

The Amphan cyclone crossed the coastal areas of Bangladesh by midnight on Wednesday bringing in its wake heavy rains, storm surges and flooding. As high speed wind and rain lashed these areas, low-lying place were inundated, embankments collapsed, trees uprooted and kutcha houses were damaged. Seven people are reported to be killed by the cyclone in Barguna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Patuakhali districts of Bangladesh.

Many rivers in the country were flowing above the danger mark due to water surge caused by the cyclone.

The Meghna, Bhola, Baleshwar, Bishkhali and Paira rivers were flowing above the danger mark at several points in Patuakhali, Barguna and Bagerhat.

Electricity supply was disrupted in most of the South Western region of Bangladesh. Most of the areas of Barishal and Khulna division have no electricity supply since Wednesday noon.

The relief and rescue operations continued in the cyclone affected areas.

In certain areas where river embankments have been breached local administration and people have started working to repair the breach.

Earlier, the government had undertaken a massive exercise of evacuating 24 lakh people from the cyclone affected districts. 5 lakh domestic animals were also rescued. Government had increased the number of cyclone shelters to more than 14,000 to accommodate the people affected by the cyclone.

Air Force, Navy, and other government agencies have started working to rescue people and provide relief to the affected persons.