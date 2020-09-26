Bangladesh police to terminate 26 cops involved in drug use

The DMP Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam told media persons in Dhaka on Saturday that dope test was conducted against suspected police personnel.

A total of 26 people were found positive and the dismissal process is underway against these cops involved in drug use.

The DMP Commissioner said that the action against these cops would send a clear message that nobody involved in drugs will be spared. He said that police personnel taking drugs or helping the drug peddlers are being arrested and prosecuted.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/26.9.2020