Bangladesh police arrest man who threatened to kill cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was also in the news recently for breaking the mobile phone of one of his fans while crossing over to India through the land border.

Responding to the events, Shakib Al Hasan offered an apology for his behaviour with the fan and the incident relating to his visit to the Puja mandap in Kolkata.

Speaking about the incident at the India Bangladesh border where he was accused of breaking the mobile phone of a fan who wanted to take a selfie with him, he said that it was unintentional. However, Shakib apologised for his behaviour. He said that was in a hurry to complete the immigration formality at the border when the incident took place in which the phone of the person was broken in the melee.

Clarifying the incident in which he was seen in a Kali Puja mandap in Kolkata, Shakib Al Hasan said that he did not inaugurate the ceremony. However, he apologised if it hurt anybody’s feelings and sentiment. He said that he is a proud Muslim and it was not his intention to belittle his own religion. He also called upon not to do anything which divides people and behave responsibly.

– Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka