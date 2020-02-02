Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates month long Ekushey Book Fair

Ekushey Book Fair is the biggest and longest book fair of Bangladesh. It is organised every year in February commemorating the martyrs of the language movement during which eight people laid down their lives on February 21, 1952 for establishing Bangla as the official language of the then East Pakistan.

A minute’s silence was observed before the inaugural ceremony to pay respect the martyrs of the language movement.

Speaking on the occasion Sheikh Hasina said that her government wants to popularise the art, culture and literature of Bangladesh across the globe.

The Prime Minister presented the Bangla Academy literary award 2019 to ten eminent poets and writers on this occasion.

She also unveiled the cover of a book ‘Amar Dekha Naya Chin’- The New China as I saw, written by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

