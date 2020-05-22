Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls up Mamata Banerjee, Expresses sympathy over Cyclone loss

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enquired about the damage caused by the cyclone, reported the official news agency BSS.Expressing sympathy at the loss of life and property, Sheikh Hasina hoped that the state will overcome the loss soon.

In the meanwhile, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) the death toll due to cyclone Amphan climbed up to 26 in Bangladesh. The armed forces including Army, Air-force, Navy and the police are working in coordination with the local administration for relief and rescue activities for the cyclone affected people in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the state Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman told media on Thursday that the estimated loss due to Amphan was Tk 1100 crore.

The Cyclone damaged roads, bridges, culverts and embankments across the coastal districts of Bangladesh. Several fish ponds were inundated with sea water causing loss to the farmer. Thousands of huts and Kutcha houses were damaged due to cyclone.

The Environment Ministry has formed four committees to assess the damage to the Sundarban area of Bangladesh due to the cyclone. Although the cyclone impacted 26 districts of Bangladesh, Satkhira, Bagerhat and Patuakhali suffered the maximum damage.

The powerful Amphan cyclone crossed the Coast line of Bangladesh by midnight of Wednesday after touching its coast late in the evening on the same day. The cyclone had weakened by the time it touched the Bangladesh Coast.

