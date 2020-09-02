Bangladesh observes national mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee

All government, semi government, autonomous and private institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad kept the national flag at half mast to pay respect to the departed dignitary.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A K Abdul Momen visited the High Commission of India to pay tribute to the former President Pranab Mukherjee.

He described Pranab Mukherjee as a true friend of Bangladesh and added that the entire Bengali nation is indebted to him.

The High Commission of India opened a digital Condolence book in memory of the departed former President to allow people to pay their tributes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called former President Pranab Mukherjee as a true friend of Bangladesh.

She also recalled his steadfast support and contribution in strengthening the relations between the two countries.