Bangladesh: Nearly 50 injured in mosque blast in Narayanganj

The official news agency BSS reported that the blast took place in an airconditioner of the Baitus Salah Jame mosque at Fatulla on Friday night. Subsequently, several other ACs are also reported to have caught fire.

The injured have been rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the local hospital.

Several of them are reported to be critical after suffering very high levels of burn injury.

Police has started investigation in the case.

Report by Rajesh Jha/Dhaka