Bangladesh moves 8 positions up in Democracy Index

It scored 7.83 in terms of electoral process and pluralism and 4.38 on the political culture sub-index.

Norway is at the top with an overall score of 9.71 while North Korea is at the bottom of the index.

Overall, 2019 marked the worst year of global democracy score since 2006 when the rankings were first published.

However, Bangladesh continues to be placed in the category of hybrid democracies.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) methodology hybrid regimes are marked by substantial electoral irregularities and government pressure on opposition parties.

The EIU Democracy Index provides ranking for the state of democracy worldwide in 165 independent states and two territories.

The Index measures score under five sub-categories namely electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government; political participation, political culture; and civil liberties.

According to The Economist Intelligence Unit’s measure of democracy, almost one-half of the world’s population live in a democracy of some sort, although only 5.7% reside in a full democracy.

More than one-third of the world’s population live under authoritarian rule, with a large share being in China.