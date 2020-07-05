Bangladesh moves 7 places up on SDG Index

Among 166 countries for which the SDG index was prepared, Bangladesh stands at the 109th position compared to the 116th position in the year 2019.

Sweden is placed at the top of the index with an overall score of 84.7 while Bangladesh has a score of 63.5.

The report shows that among 17 SDG parameters, Bangladesh has remained on track in achieving goals relating to poverty alleviation, quality education, decent work and economic growth and climate action.

However, significant challenges remain on 7 parameters including the goal of zero hunger, good health, clean water and sanitation, innovation and peace, justice and strong institutions.

According to the report, Bangladesh reported a decline in some indicators within the goals of Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. It points out that the number of unsentenced detainees as a percentage of the prison population has gone up and the Press Freedom Index in the country has declined marking a setback in achieving these SDGs. Government spending on health and education as a percentage of GDP has also shown a decline.

The SDG index frames the implementation of 17 SDG goals among UN member states in terms of six broad transformations- education and skills, health and well-being, clean energy and industry, sustainable land use, sustainable cities, and digital technologies.

Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka