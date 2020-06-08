Bangladesh: Mosques, other religious centres asked to spread COVID-19 messages

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday issued an emergency notification urging the Imams and other authorities of mosques, temples, Buddhist and Christian religious places to take necessary measures to spread awareness about the Corona pandemic.

The religious bodies have been asked to announce 12 instructions through loudspeakers from their respective places.

The instructions include washing hands for 20 seconds, using masks, maintaining social distancing, not paying heed to rumours and doing exercise among others.

In the meanwhile, the Coronavirus spread continued to rise in Bangladesh with 42 deaths reported on Monday since the last 24 hours.

This is the second consecutive day with the highest number of death in a single day due to Coronavirus. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh till Monday, the death toll in the country has reached 930 with the total number of people infected rising to 68, 504. The country has tested 4,10, 841 persons till now.

Continuing with the strategy of zone-wise shutdowns, the Dhaka North City Corporation announced on Monday that the East Rajabazar area in the capital will be put under ‘experimental’ lockdown from Tuesday midnight as the density of Coronavirus infection in the area was found to be large.

The Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam said that only one entry and exit point will remain open in the area. Vehicle movement except the essential and emergency ones will be stopped.

Earlier, a similar shutdown has been clamped in parts of Cox’s Bazar area which houses close to a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and Naryanganj near Dhaka.

The first Corona infection was detected in Bangladesh on March 8 while the first death due to Coronavirus took place on March 18.