Bangladesh: Mobile courts to ensure mask wearing in Dhaka

Briefing media in Dhaka after the Cabinet meeting Chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that government has decided to take tougher measures as COVID 19 may show rising trend in the country.

He said that the concerned authorities have been ordered to conduct mobile court operations in Dhaka to implement the government order on wearing masks in public places.

Earlier, the government of Bangladesh had ordered the strict implementation of ‘no mask no service’ policy making masks compulsory in all offices and public places.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 21 deaths and 2139 fresh cases of COVID 19 in the country.

According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll due to coronavirus in the country has gone up to 6217 while the total number of infections has reached 4.34 lakh.

The recovery rate in the country has improved to 80.82 percent.