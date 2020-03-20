Bangladesh: Mass gatherings banned, army to monitor quarantine centres in Dhaka

The ban however exempts religious places like mosques, temples, Churches etc. But some mosques like the Gambuj mosque in Tangail’s Gopalpur upzila have decided to suspend Friday prayers in view of the Corona virus threat. Talking to media on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque urged all the devotees to offer their Friday prayers from home following the example of Saudi Arabia.

Even while the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus said that no decision has been made to restrict public transport, Shibchar area of Madaripur district has imposed restrictions on movement of buses. This area is considered vulnerable to the outbreak of Corona virus.

The bus services from Dhaka to Rajshahi have also been suspended for an indefinite period to contain the spread of Corona virus in the country.

The government has cancelled the leave of all officers and employees working in the health sector till further orders.

Following some reports of the foreign returnees defying quarantine instructions, government has authorised Bangladesh Army to run two quarantine centres in Dhaka. The government has also decided to ask the army to prepare the large Ijtema ground near Dhaka for a quarantine facility.

Responding to the requirement of additional fund to fight Corona virus, an additional fund of Tk 200 crore has been allocated to Health Ministry by the government.

With three more positive cases detected on Thursday, the total number of Corona infected people in Bangladesh has reached 17. All 3 new cases detected on Thursday are family members of a person who returned from Italy recently. The government said that the virus transmission is not yet of the community transmission level.