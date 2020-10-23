Bangladesh maritime ports asked to hoist warning signal 4 as deep depression continues | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

In its special weather bulletin released at 9.00 a.m. on Friday, the BMD said that the deep depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining areas has moved northeastwards. It was now centred about 445 kilometres from Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports, 240 kilometres from Mongla port and 280 kilometre from Payra port.

The BMD predicted sustained wind speed of about 50 kilometres per hour (kmph) within 48 kilometre of the deep depression centre rising to 60 kmph in gusts/squalls. The bulletin warned that the low lying areas of the coastal districts of Bangladesh and their offshore islands ‘chars’ are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge of 3-5 feet above normal tide.

The bulletin advised fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea not to venture in deep sea.

In the meanwhile, large parts of Bangladesh continued to receive rain and thundershowers under the impact of the depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Drizzling has continued in the capital city Dhaka for more than 24 hours till Friday morning.

