Bangladesh makes COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for travel abroad

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Sunday, the decision was taken in an inter ministerial meeting chaired by the Foreign Minister Dr. A.K.Abdul Momen.

The meeting also recommended uploading all COVID-19 negative certificates online to help immigration authorities to verify their authenticity easily.

It also decided to set up dedicated corona testing centers to facilitate corona testing of migrants travelling abroad for employment purposes.

In the meanwhile, the government has issued show cause notice to the Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Abul Kalam Azad over the signing of an agreement with the Regent Hospital which is under investigation for issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates for people travelling abroad from Bangladesh.

Recently, a number of people travelling to countries like Italy, South Korea and Japan were found to be Coronapostive even while they had a COVID-19 negative certificate issued in Bangladesh with them. These countries refused to allow them to enter.