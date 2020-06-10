Bangladesh launches plasma network for COVID 19 treatment

Named ‘Shohojodha’, the initiative has been launched by the ICT division of the government of Bangladesh in collaboration with Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a2i innovation lab and eGeneration to facilitate collection and distribution of plasma from patients who have recovered from Coronavirus.

Launching the network through a virtual programme on Tuesday, the State ICT Minister Zunaid Ahmad Palak said that the government is implementing IT infrastructure over the existing system to improve health outcomes concerning Coronavirus.

The plasma therapy for the Coronavirus patients in Bangladesh is under trial process awaiting final approval from the government.

In the meanwhile, the number of deaths and new infections reached record levels on Tuesday with 45 patients dying and 3171 new Coronavirus infections taking place in the country. According to the latest figures of the DGHS, till Tuesday, 975 patients had died while 71,675 persons were infected in the country.

Bangladesh reported the first Corona positive case on March 8 while the first death was reported on March 18.