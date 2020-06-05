Bangladesh launches Corona tracing app

The smartphone-based app ‘Corona Tracer BD’ utilizes Bluetooth signal to trace a Corona infected person nearby.

Launching the app on a trial basis on Thursday, the State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmad Palak urged the smart phone users to download the app to stop the spread of the Corona virus.

During the virtual launch of the app, the Minister said that the app will help in preventing the spread of Coronavirus and facilitate authorities in taking preventive measures.

The app will also help the government in determining areas with high risk of Coronavirus.

Continuing with various measures to deal with the rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the proposal to recruit 3000 medical technologists to assist the healthcare services in the country.

Earlier, the government had appointed 2000 physicians and more than 5000 nurses last month following the outbreak of Corona pandemic in the country.