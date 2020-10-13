Bangladesh issues health guidelines for Durga Puja

In Bangladesh the 5-day long Durga Puja celebration will begin on October 22 and conclude on October 26 with the immersion of the idols. It is the biggest religious festival of the Hindu Community in the country.

In a press release issued by the Department, the organisers of the Durga Puja have been asked to ensure that the entry and exit to the mandaps are kept separate. Arrangements for men and women coming to the Puja venues are also to be kept separate.

The guidelines require visitors to the Puja mandaps to wear masks. No entry to be allowed into the Puja venue without a mask. It says that the devotees should maintain a minimum distance of 3 feet between themselves. The garland and flower offering should also be done keeping in mind the health guidelines.

The entrance to the Puja venue should have arrangements for hand washing, sanitiser and thermal scanners for temperature measurement of people coming to the mandaps.

The guideline prohibits entry of people with cough, cold, fever or shortness of breath into the Puja venue. The distribution of prasad, arti-competition and ‘Shobhayatra’ procession have also been prohibited during the Puja. Except for the religious rituals required for Puja, no other function like the cultural programme is to be organised during the Puja.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka