Bangladesh-India to resume flights under 'air bubble' arrangement from October 28 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Five Indian carriers including Air India, Vistara, Indigo, Spicejet and GoAir will also run 28 flights a week between the two countries. The Bangladeshi airlines will be operating flights from Dhaka to Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai while the Indian carriers will have flights from Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai to Dhaka.

The flights between two countries will resume after nearly eight months.The travel between India and Bangladesh was disrupted due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic. The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami in a tweet expressed happiness over the resumption of flights between the two countries under the air-bubble arrangement from October 28.

By Rajesh Jha