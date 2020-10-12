Bangladesh- India ties have reached a new height- Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader

He was speaking to the media after the newly appointed High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy visit to him in Dhaka on Monday.

Terming the Bangladesh-India relations as multi-dimensional, Obadul Quader said that long standing bilateral issues like land boundary and enclaves have been resolved while progress has been made in resolving issues like river water sharing between the two countries.

He said that a joint working group of the two countries is also engaged in unlocking the potential of the blue-economy.

Pointing out the cooperation in connectivity and infrastructure sectors, the Road Transport Minister said that 928 buses and 500 trucks have been procured for Bangladesh Road Transport corporation under the Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

He further said that work on upgrading the highway from Ashuganj river port to Akhaura land port to four lane is going on.