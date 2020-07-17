Bangladesh ICT Ministry partners Facebook for COVID-19 messaging

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmad Palak inaugurated this campaign on Friday. Inaugurating the campaign Zunaid Ahmad Palak said that the campaign with Facebook will share information about social distancing, preventive measures and national helpline numbers to spread awareness among people.

In the meanwhile, Coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has now almost reached 2 lakh with 3034 new cases reported on Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 51 people succumbed to Coronavirus and 1762 people recovered over the last 24 hours since Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Abdul Hye the younger brother of the President of Bangladesh also succumbed to Coronavirus. He is among several high profile and prominent people in the country who have died due to Coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 8.