Bangladesh hit by several high profile Corona infections

On Saturday night, the State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah passed away at the Military Hospital in Dhaka after suffering a heart attack at home. On Sunday, it was confirmed by his office staff that he tested Corona positive.

Former Health Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim died of Cardiac arrest in Dhaka on Saturday. He was also found to be Corona positive.

Kamarunnahar, the wife of the Secretary of Health Services Division of Bangladesh Abdul Mannan died on Sunday due to Coronavirus infection. She was admitted to the Combined Military hospital on June 10 after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The ICU in-charge of the BRB Hospital in Dhaka Dr. Sajjad Hossain died on Saturday night. He was undergoing treatment for the last two weeks.

Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury has been admitted to ICU at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. He has been undergoing treatment for Corona infection since the last few days.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, which is developing the quick testing kit for COVID 19 was also found to be Corona positive last week. After remaining serious for a few days, his condition has improved.

Several doctors in Bangladesh have succumbed to Coronavirus infection since the first case was detected in the country on March 8. According to the Bangladesh Doctor’s Foundation (BDF), at least 31 doctors have died of Coronavirus infection in the country till now.

More than 6200 police personnel were infected by Coronavirus till last week. According to the PRO of Bangladesh Police Headquarters, 16 of them died and 2767 recovered fully till June 7.

The SP of Pabna district was reported to be infected with Coronavirus on Saturday. Earlier, the Police Commissioner of Chittagong was reported to be corona positive.

In the meanwhile, on Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 32 deaths and 3141 fresh Corona positive cases in the country taking the death toll to 1171 and the number of infected persons to 88,250.

