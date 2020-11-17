Bangladesh: High Commission of India launches Special Edition wrist watches for Mujib Centenary year in Dhaka

The wristwatches in this limited edition series bear the images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his signature representing the timelessness of the message of Bangabandhu and its eternal relevance, said the press release issued by the Indian High Commission on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader recalled the shared history of the Liberation War which is the bedrock on which the India-Bangladesh bilateral relation is built. High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami emphasized that while Bangabandhu is the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, he is also a hero to the Indian people.

Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary year of its founder president and father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The government of Bangladesh has declared the period from March 17, 2020, to March 26, 2021 as the Mujib Borsho marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka