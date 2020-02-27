Bangladesh HC rejects former PM Khaleda Zia’s bail plea

The two judge bench of High Court said that Khaleda Zia will get treatment as per the jail manual.

The counsel for Khaleda Zia had argued that she was seriously ill and needed better treatment. In response to the plea the court had sought medical report of Khaleda Zia which was submitted by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Wednesday.

BNP Chairperson has been in jail since February 2018 after she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

In the meanwhile, the main opposition party BNP alleged that the court rejected the bail plea at the behest of the government. Addressing media persons in Dhaka today, the Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the party will hold a countrywide demonstration on Saturday demanding release of Khaleda Zia from jail.