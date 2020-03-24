Bangladesh govt to release Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia for Six months

Khaleda Zia will be allowed to receive treatment at her home but she would not be allowed to go abroad.

The BNP has been demanding the release of Khaleda Zia on health grounds but the High Court of Bangladesh turned down the bail plea in February after seeking report from the medical board constituted for this purpose.

BNP Chairperson is in jail since 2018 after the court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in 2017 in connection with the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. The High Court enhanced her imprisonment to 10 years in 2018.

