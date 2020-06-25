Bangladesh Govt seeks explanation from mobile service providers about streaming ‘indecent’ content in web-series

The Information Ministry of Bangladesh has asked two of the largest mobile service providers of the country Robi and Grameenphone to explain the uploading and publicizing of ‘indecent’ web content using their platforms.

In a letter issued by the Press Information Department (PID) on Thursday, the government has asked the two mobile companies whether they have any registration or license for uploading and publicizing such content on their platform.

The letter issued to the CEOs of the mobile companies says that such uncensored videos violate the law under section 69 of Bangladesh Telecommunication (amendment) act 2019 and other acts to control pornography and indecent content.

Recently, there has been a controversy in Bangladesh about some web-series shown on the online video service, Binge which was launched in May.

The Web series 14th August, Sadar Ghater Tiger and Boomerang have come under fire for the depiction of sex and violence on streaming platforms.

While a group of film makers and content developers opposed any censorship of the web-content, some artists and eminent persons have opposed it.

Some people have approached courts to ban such content as being immoral and unacceptable for the Bangladeshi society.