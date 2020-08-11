Bangladesh govt orders strict implementation of mask wearing in public places

The government has asked the local administration to conduct mobile court operations so that punitive fines could be imposed on people not following instructions on wearing masks in the public. It has also instructed the government departments to gear up awareness campaigns on the need to wear masks to protect against the virus.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the field administrators have been asked to visit the spots physically and make people aware of the need to wear mask.

He said that mobile courts will enforce the rule on mask wearing. Once people know that some people have been punished by the mobile courts for not wearing masks in public places like markets, buses etc. they will become aware of it, said the Cabinet Secretary.

According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday, Bangladesh has reported 3438 deaths and over 2.6 lakh coronavirus cases since the first corona positive case was detected in Bangladesh on March 8. More than 1.5 lakh people have recovered during this period which indicates a recovery rate of 57.75 percent.