Bangladesh govt orders 'no mask, no service' policy | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The cabinet meeting Chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided that no one will be allowed to enter offices without the mask.

It decided that all offices must install notice boards saying ‘no mask, no service’ in order to control the spread of COVID 19 virus in the country.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting in Dhaka on Sunday, the Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that people at all public and private offices, social institutions, haat-bazars, shopping malls, other establishments, educational institutions, mosques or other places of worship throughout the country must use mask in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports the official news agency BSS.

Involving community leaders in the campaign to wear mask, the Cabinet Secretary said that the government has also talked to the Islamic scholars and religious leaders to publicise this at all mosques through the Imams.

In the meanwhile, with 23 deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll in the country due to COVID 19 has gone up to 5803.

The total number of people infected by Coronavirus has also gone up to 398815 with 1308 fresh cases reported on Sunday.