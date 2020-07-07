Bangladesh govt launches ‘Digital Haat’ for sacrificial animals before Eid-Ul-Azha

Announcing this on Tuesday, the State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak told the official news agency BSS that the initiative has been taken to save the cattle farmers and traders from financial loss amid the Corona pandemic and also to stop further transmission of the infection in the country.

He urged people interested in buying and selling of the sacrificial animals to register over this platform. The Minister said that this is going to be the country’s biggest digital haat.

The government is going to promote this haat through its website and social networking sites at its own cost. The site is free for use by the interested people.

The government has also decided to transport sacrificial animals from the north and west of the country to Dhka and Chattogram through the rail route. The Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan made this announcment in Dhaka on Tuesday. He said based on demand, the service could be launched any day.

The government of Bangladesh has been making efforts to ensure that cattle markets are regulated during the period ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha to avoid crowding and check the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka