Bangladesh govt asks mosque officials to propagate anti-terrorism, anti-militancy speech before Friday prayers

The Religious Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh issued a circular on Wednesday asking the Imams of all mosques to deliver anti-terrorist and anti-militancy speeches before the Friday prayers.

The circular says that these statements against terrorism and militancy based on the sayings of religious scriptures should be given regular publicity to disseminate the correct interpretation of the scriptures.

The circular also orders district and local administrative officials and Islamic Foundation department to organise meetings at district and Upzila levels to ensure participation of all sections of society including heads of religious institutions to increase social awareness against militant and terrorist activities.

Calling terrorism and militancy a global challenge, the circular said such activities hurt the image of all religious people. It said to control and eradicate terrorist and militant activities, increasing involvement of people from all walks of life is required.

By Rajesh Jha

