Bangladesh gives special permission for export of Hilsa fish to India

The Commerce Ministry has allowed nine exporters to send a total of approximately 1500 tonnes of Hilsa to India. The first consignment of Hilsa was reported to have been sent to India on Monday. The export will be allowed till October 10.

Bangladesh imposed a ban on the export of Hilsa in 2012. However, as a special measure, last year also export of 500 tonnes of Hilsa to India was permitted by the government around the time of Durga Puja.

Hilsa or ‘Ilish’ is considered a delicacy in Bangladesh and West Bengal. Bangladesh has a shore of close to 75 percent in the production of Hilsa fish in the world.