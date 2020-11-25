Bangladesh Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary test COVID positive

The visit has been cancelled. The press release said that both of them are in isolation at their homes as per doctor’s advice. In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 39 deaths due to Coronavirus on Wednesday. It is the second highest number of deaths since September 21 when 40 people had died due to Corona in the country.

As per the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 2156 new Corona positive cases were reported while 2156 people recovered over the last 24 hours. The total number of persons infected by the COVID 19 virus now stands at 4.54 lakh while the death toll has gone up to 6387 in Bangladesh.

By Rajesh Jha